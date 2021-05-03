Chelsea Green Undergoes Surgery

Chelsea Green took to her Instagram account today to note that she recently underwent surgery to remove a plate from her arm.

She has suffered several breaks in the arm/wrist area throughout her career. Now that she is on the sidelines, she decided to get the plate taken out. She wrote the following in the caption:

“Post-surgery photo. The plate in my arm is out & I’m ready to get back to work!! It’s been a long 2 years of struggling with breaks, surgeries, hardware, and some complications but we’re finally at the finish line.”

SEScoops wishes Chelsea Green a full and speedy recovery.

Chelsea Green’s Road to Free Agency

Green made her main roster debut back on the November 13, 2020 edition of SmackDown when she competed in a Fatal Four-Way match. In the match, she suffered a wrist injury and had to get the surgery done. As a result, she was put on the shelf.

Green had been making progress towards an in-ring return since before the Royal Rumble in January and it was reported that she had been cleared to make a return.

Green was released by WWE last month and since that time has done various interviews to share the story about her time in the company.

She is under a 90-day non-compete, which is up on July 14th. She has stated that she’s open to going to Impact, ROH or AEW.