Chris Jericho Wants AEW to Sign Samoa Joe

Chris Jericho is a man who loves to talk. In a recent NY Post interview, he raised a number of newsworthy points. Including declaring which former WWE superstar he wants in AEW.

Jericho was open and honest when he pointed specifically to the recently released Samoa Joe as being a talent he wants to see in AEW sooner rather than later.

Since Joe’s release from WWE there have been lots of rumours about his future destination, and several wrestlers have laid down a challenge to the man. However, given Jericho’s executive position within AEW, you must feel that there is a little more weight behind his words.

Chris Jericho on WWE Releases

“Obviously, the one name that stands out as an established main-event heavyweight champion guy is Samoa Joe.” Chris Jericho said.

There is no denying that Joe is a main event calibre wrestler. He would add a very interesting dynamic to the current AEW roster. There is a chance Jericho knows a little more than he was willing to let on. If you are willing to examine his choice of words, perhaps there is a hint of a deal already being struck.

“Those guys have three months before they can go anywhere. But I’d love to see Joe in an AEW ring at some point.”

Jericho went on to say that he has his eyes on another recently released talent. Although he added that man would need to prove himself a little bit more first.

“You look at a guy like Tucker for example, I don’t know if we would take him tomorrow, we might, but it seems to me if he goes and proves what he can do and what he’s capable of, well then absolutely.”

One thing is for sure, all eyes will be on the news for the next few months. Waiting for all of these guys to make an announcement about where they will be heading next.