Goldberg Files Two New Trademark Applications (Photos)

WWE Superstar Bill Goldberg recently filed several new trademark applications. The United States Patent and Trademark Office database shows that William Goldberg filed applications on April 30th for logos displayed below:

The ‘Goods and Services’ usage description for both logos are for a wide variety of merchandise, including mouse pads, video cassettes, fridge magnets, luggage, temporary tattoos and more. Michael E. Dockins is listed as the Attorney of Record.

Expect to see these logos on WWE-licensed Goldberg merchandise in the months ahead.

The 54-year-old legend is signed with WWE through the end of 2022 and is contracted to wrestle twice per year.