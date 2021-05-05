Jim Ross: Darby Allin Is An ‘Extraordinary’ Ratings Success

AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke about AEW’s ratings success. Discussing how well the company has done on Wednesday nights since NXT moved, JR specifically brought up how Darby Allin has been bringing in ‘extraordinary’ numbers.

“I was surprised that we did as well as we did,” Jim Ross began on Grilling JR, talking about the first AEW Dynamite event with NXT having moved a few weeks ago. “I thought we might do [900,000], I thought that was being generous. But to do 1.2 million, that was pretty phenomenal.”

Jim Ross on Darby Allin

As AEW Dynamite looks to establish momentum with viewers, Jim Ross knows the best way to do that is by putting on a great product consistently.

“Hopefully we will earn the trust and the dedication from the audience and the only way we’re going to do that is to have a hell of a show every week,” said JR. “Is that possible? I don’t know, but I know the effort will be there.”

He then turned his attention to the TNT Champion specifically. “A lot of our young talents are getting better, they’re getting over,” Ross said. “I think they’re getting better and assuming their roles better. Look at the ratings, quarter hour ratings for Darby Allin were extraordinary and he’s a home grown talent.”

