Mickie James Talks Cancelled WWE Angle With Chelsea Green

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James appeared on this week’s episode of Renee Paquette‘s Oral Sessions. The former Women’s Champion and trailblazer discussed a number of subjects during her time on the podcast, including of course the ‘trashbag’ incident that saw her calling out WWE for their treatment of released talent.

When Mickie James was released just a few weeks ago, her belongings were sent back to her in a ‘trash bag,’ prompting James to write a message to WWE on social media. The anger from James meant that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon would apologize publicly, and Vince McMahon called her directly.

Chelsea Green was also given the ‘trashbag’ treatment upon her release, although she was accidently sent Natalya’s gear, something Green addressed on her new podcast ’50 Shades of Green.’

Mickie James Talks Chelsea Green Feud

Mickie James revealed on Oral Sessions that her and Chelsea Green were actually set to have a feud on WWE programming, before WWE nixed this and the two were forced to try and make something work on social media.

“That would’ve been fun,” James said on the podcast. “We started actually doing that on Twitter after the fact. I really didn’t think it was going to happen at that point because they had already pulled it. Because we shot the stuff and everything for it and for whatever reason it just never got approved prior to us even going out there and having the match.”

“That was supposed to be my comeback or whatever” James recalled. “That was part of my comeback from my injury and stuff. I was like ‘oh this will actually be really cool. And it’s a cool way to flip the script, do it differently but then hopefully build Chelsea up and do something. And maybe she even retires me or whatever.’”

