MJF: Britt Baker In The Pinnacle “Makes Complete Sense”

Factions are a big part of AEW. MJF and The Pinnacle are one of the most talked-about factions on the roster. Tonight, they go head-to-head with The Inner Circle in a Blood and Guts match.

Yet, in speaking during an interview with Steel Chair, MJF admitted that he was looking beyond dismantling The Inner Circle and would be open to further expanding The Pinnacle.

MJF admitted that the Pinnacle have a goal in AEW, and that is to hold every title belt. That would naturally include the women’s belt. When pressed on this, MJF said that his group would consider opening their doors to a female star joining their ranks.

Rumours abound that Britt Baker is set to join the Pinnacle at some point in the future. Putting both her and MJF together has the potential for magic. They are both the ultimate heel at the top of their game. Ironically both call themselves the face of their respective divisions. As long as a power struggle could be avoided, Britt joining The Pinnacle could be a fantastic move.

MJF on Britt Baker Rumors

However, MJF was coy when discussing the matter. Remaining in steadfast character as he does so well.

“I will say this about Brittany, she is clearly not just the face of the women’s division in AEW, but at this point, I think it’s fair to say she’s the face of women’s wrestling as a whole, just like I feel it’s fair to say that I’m the face of men’s professional wrestling as a whole. I get why people keep bringing this up, it makes complete sense.”

This is a clear non-rejection of the notion, which could very easily be read as a cryptic admission that MJF has an appointment with the doctor.