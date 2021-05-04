Nick Aldis Talks Mickie James’ Trash Bag Incident After WWE Release

Mickie James was released by WWE last month due to what the company blamed on budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Days later, she was part of the trash bag incident as her personal belongings were sent to her house by WWE in a trash bag that resulted in Mark Carrano being blamed for it and fired.

James’ husband and current NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis gave his take on the situation while speaking with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling.

“Well, I hope this doesn’t destroy anyone’s delusion of it. But, you know, the craziest thing about all that for us was that she really – it wasn’t like she was super offended. It wasn’t like she was really upset. She was kind of laughing at the symbolism.It wasn’t like this thing where she went ‘ah, I’m devastated, I’m heartbroken, how would they do this to me,’ and I’ve seen some people sort of refer to it like that as if that was the sort of tone.”

Aldis continued, If you go back and look at her post with the video and stuff, she was very tongue-in-cheek about it. She was very kind of, ‘well, that’s about fucking right!’ In other words, they chew you up and spit you out, and that’s just the way the business is.

And, look. She’s been through a hell of a lot worse. The reality is, is that symbolism and sort of tone-deaf gesture, I guess, is the best way to describe it, it’s not even in the top-10 of the most cold, heartless things that have happened to her or me in this business. So, it’s kind of like, hey, man, we’ve got thick skins.

She just thought it was enlightening, I guess, to sort of share with the world like, ‘Hey, you think it’s all special and glamorous? It’s sometimes not so much.’ I was very amazed at the level of traction it got.

And, I was amazed at the level of response on the corporate level from those guys. From Triple H, and Stephanie [to] Vince, they all – and, hey, I will say that Vince McMahon went out of his way to express to Mickie his respect for her and her contributions. That’s at least some consolation to take from it. Although, I would politely suggest that maybe a little more respect could have been shown to her while she was there.”

Aldis also talked about the return of the National Wrestling Alliance, why he didn’t headline the All In pay-per-view event with Cody Rhodes a few years ago and more.