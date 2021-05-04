Home

Renee Paquette Talks New Cookbook, Moxley Dinner Party Fail & More

By Michael Reichlin

SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay recently spoke with Renee Paquette about the upcoming release of her new cookbook, Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously.

Ella an Renee spoke about a wide variety of topics during the nearly half-hour discussion, including:

  • Her grandmother’s hand-written recipe’s making it into the book
  • Recipes that are easiest for novice chefs
  • The messiest meal in ‘Messy in the Kitchen’
  • Her favorite alcoholic beverages
  • The biggest mistake people make when trying to “Host Fabulously”
  • A dinner party she hosted for Jon Moxley’s parents that went off the rails
  • Celebrity chefs she’d like to collaborate with
  • If she’s ever been star-struck when interviewing somebody
  • Keeping up with WWE and AEW
  • Career goals looking ahead

