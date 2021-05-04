Renee Paquette Talks New Cookbook, Moxley Dinner Party Fail & More

SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay recently spoke with Renee Paquette about the upcoming release of her new cookbook, Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously.
Ella an Renee spoke about a wide variety of topics during the nearly half-hour discussion, including:
- Her grandmother’s hand-written recipe’s making it into the book
- Recipes that are easiest for novice chefs
- The messiest meal in ‘Messy in the Kitchen’
- Her favorite alcoholic beverages
- The biggest mistake people make when trying to “Host Fabulously”
- A dinner party she hosted for Jon Moxley’s parents that went off the rails
- Celebrity chefs she’d like to collaborate with
- If she’s ever been star-struck when interviewing somebody
- Keeping up with WWE and AEW
- Career goals looking ahead
coming out May 18th!
