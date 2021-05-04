Renee Paquette Talks New Cookbook, Moxley Dinner Party Fail & More

SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay recently spoke with Renee Paquette about the upcoming release of her new cookbook, Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously.

Ella an Renee spoke about a wide variety of topics during the nearly half-hour discussion, including:

Her grandmother’s hand-written recipe’s making it into the book

Recipes that are easiest for novice chefs

The messiest meal in ‘Messy in the Kitchen’

Her favorite alcoholic beverages

The biggest mistake people make when trying to “Host Fabulously”

A dinner party she hosted for Jon Moxley’s parents that went off the rails

Celebrity chefs she’d like to collaborate with

If she’s ever been star-struck when interviewing somebody

Keeping up with WWE and AEW

Career goals looking ahead

Check out the video below. Messy In The Kitchen is coming out May 18th!