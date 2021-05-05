Sammy Guevara On Having The “It” Factor, Impact Controversy

Sammy Guevara goes to war tonight on AEW Dynamite. He’ll compete in the most violent match of his career when the Inner Circle battles The Pinnacle in the first-ever Blood and Guts match.

Guevara spoke with Steven Muehlhausen for DAZN this week to hype the event. He discussed a wide range of topics, including where he’s at in his career and the controversy surrounding his nixed appearance for Impact Wrestling.

Room to Grow

Sammy Guevara is part of a young crop of wrestlers in AEW for whom the sky is the limit. When asked about people saying he’s got the “it” factor, the 27-year-old says he’s ready to show people what he’s capable of.

- Advertisement -

“I definitely think everybody has room to grow,” he began. “Anyone who says like, ‘I’m the man right now’, they’re lying, or they’re just full of themselves. I definitely think I’m ‘it.’ I definitely think I am ‘it factor’. If you want ratings, I can give it to you all. It’ll all come in time. I feel like a lot of us young people, as performers, it’s just that waiting game is the hard part. But you got to be patient. I look forward to showing everybody.”

Impact Controversy

Sammy Guevara was expected to appear at Impact Wrestling earlier this year as part of the partnership with AEW, but it wasn’t meant to be. It was reported that Guevara showed up to Impact ready to perform, but decided against it after hearing what they had booked for him. Guevara sets the record straight and claims the “dirt sheets” blew things way out of proportion.

“Basically, some stuff was presented to me, I didn’t feel like it worked for me and for what Sammy Guevara is, so I declined that. This Then they declined to want to use me or whatnot.. Then all of a sudden, it wound up on the dirt sheets, and it blew up. I wish you could have stayed close to the vest. I felt like it wasn’t necessary for any of this to become public knowledge because it was done behind doors. So why are we opening the doors for everyone to see? But it is what it is. You can’t change what we can’t change. I wish Impact nothing but the best.”

Visit DAZN to check out their full interview with Sammy Guevara.