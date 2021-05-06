The Pinnacle Win First-Ever AEW Blood And Guts Match

All Elite Wrestling presented its highly anticipated Blood and Guts match on Wednesday night during a special edition of Dynamite.

Even though Dynamite is a 2-hour show, AEW booked the show around this match, which aired during the second hour as AEW wanted to build it up as much as possible. It was also a long match that saw The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) battle The Pinnacle (MJF, FTR, Wardlow, and Shawn Spears).

It was a 10-man elimination match featuring ‘old school’ rules with no pinfalls. There were two rings with a big steel cage around it and a roof hanging over it.

The match saw various stars bleed, the top rope on one of the rings taken off, various weapons used, and part of the ring being exposed so Santana and Ortiz could hit a double piledriver on it to FTR. At one point, Sammy hit coast to coast.

Jericho chased MJF to the top of the structure and they brawled up there. When MJF threatened to throw Jericho off the top of the structure, Sammy surrendered to save his leader. After the match, MJF shoved Jericho off the cell and landed on a crash pad.

