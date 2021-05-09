3 Matches Announced For Monday’s WWE Raw (5/10)

WWE returns to the ThunderDome in Tampa, FL for an all-new edition of Raw.

Just six days away from WrestleMania Backlash on May 15th, WWE is hyping a strong line-up for this “go home” episode.

Raw Preview (5/10/21)

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in a WrestleMania rematch.

The New Day and R-K-Bro vs. Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos, Jaxson Ryker & Elias

Charlotte Flair teams up with Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

We’ll update this article if additional matches are announced.

Check back Monday night for our weekly WWE Raw & Takeaways feature.

