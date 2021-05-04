Video: Fan Builds WWE SmackDown Fist Stage Set In His Basement

This Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown will be special as WWE is touting it as a throwback edition of the show.

The original “SmackDown!” logo appeared at the end of the announcement. Since the announcement, fans have been wondering whether this means WWE will bring back a special stage set for the show.

The logo they used is from 1999, but fans would love to see WWE bring back the fist stage that was used in the 2000s.

YouTuber TheKalClash uploaded the latest update video where he is building the stage set with the giant fist breaking through glass in his basement. It’s fully authentically scaled and stands over 4 ft tall. He used a 3D printer for the set. He provided other details in the video.

WWE has announced that Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins for this show, which is a rematch from WrestleMania 37, which saw Cesaro defeated Rollins.

Typically, WWE will do these types of shows to help increase viewership. Last Friday’s episode did 2.018 million viewers and pulled in a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demo.

WWE did have to go up against the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, but had a main event of Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain the title against Daniel Bryan in which had a stipulation of if Bryan lost then he would be banished from SmackDown.