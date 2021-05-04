WWE Raw Ratings Increase For Loaded Show (5/3)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s 1.774 million viewers and the 0.49 rating.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Monday Night Raw:

The first hour did 1.891 million viewers and a 0.54 rating (A18-49).

The second hour did 1.979 million viewers and a 0.57 rating.

The final hour of the show had just 1.746 million viewers and a 0.47 rating.

This episode featured WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman, Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos vs. The New Day, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Lana & Naomi, and Randy Orton & Riddle vs. Elias & Jaxson Ryker.

SmackDown Viewership

- Advertisement -

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.018 million viewers. This is down from the 2.121 million viewers on FOX that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from the 0.54 rating the previous week’s show. The episode drew an average of 1.923 million viewers in the overnight ratings, down from the previous week that did 2.042 million viewers.

The first hour saw it pull in 1.875 million viewers while hour two did 1.971 million viewers. The show did 2.046 million viewers in hour one while hour two did 2.032 million viewers a week ago.