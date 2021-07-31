Backstage News On Bray Wyatt’s Release From WWE

Bray Wyatt‘s release from WWE is being considered surprising to many within the wrestling industry. It is also being reported that this is not a case of him having asked for his release.

Both PW Insider and the Wrestling Observer have stated that the reason for Wyatt’s release was “budget cuts” similar to the other recent roster cuts. According to the Wrestling Observer, there were plans for Wyatt to return in August.

John Laurinitis is said to be the one who called Wyatt today and informed him. The reason Wyatt was given for his release was budget cuts.

“Dave Meltzer reported that Wyatt was told by John Laurinaitis that his release was due to budget cuts. He was preparing to return in August and was booked on some shows,” wrote Josh Nason from WON.

“One source pointed the finger squarely at WWE President Nick Khan and CFO Kristina Salen, stating that they are so “obsessed” with the company not being even one iota in the red on the financial ledgers,” PW Insider’s Mike Johnson wrote.

According to the report from PW Insider, people backstage in the company were shocked by the release based on how well Wyatt’s merchandise tends to sell. Johnson also wrote that one source had said to him that Vince McMahon and Bray Wyatt’s relationship could run hot and cold at times as well.