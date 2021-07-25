Bayley Names Wrestlers From AEW & NXT She’d Like To Face

Bayley recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL. She’s expected to miss about 9 months. The former Smackdown Women’s Champion spoke with Metro recently and listed off opponents from both AEW and NXT she’d like to face.

“I have so much respect and some history with Serena Deeb. I would love, love, love to be able to have a match with her one day,” Bayley said about the former NWA Women’s World Champion and current AEW star. “She helped me so much in my early career to get to SHIMMER. That would be so awesome.”

Bayley also named Lita as a dream opponent for her before listing off some names from NXT she’d like to face.

“Always since a kid, Lita was a dream opponent. In NXT, I’ve always wanted to work with Candice. I’ve only ever been able to team with her,” Bayley explained.

“So, I would love to have a match with Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai. Kay Lee Ray from NXT UK, Meiko [Satomura] who’s the new NXT UK Women’s Champion. Even Rhea, having Rhea on Raw is pretty awesome so I would love to have a match with her.”

The full interview with Bayley from Metro UK is here.