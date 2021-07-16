Bayley Undergoes Successful Surgery on Torn ACL

WWE superstar Bayley has undergone successful surgery to repair her torn ACL. The injury occurred during a training session at the performance centre. Training sessions were imposed by Vince McMahon ahead of the return of live crowds.

Bayley’s injury could not have come at a worse time as she was preparing to face off against WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Bianca Belair in an I Quit match at Money in the Bank. Injuries are a part of wrestling and plans often need to change last minute. However, for Bayley who was enjoying a good push after being largely marginalized during Wrestlemania it will be a big blow.

The title match that was set for Money in the Bank has since been pulled from the card. Instead, Belair will defend against Camella on the go home edition of Smackdown.

Tweeting from her hospital bed, Bayley remained in her heel character, blaming the fans for her injury.

“Can’t wait to miss the first show in front of fans again. I blame YOU for this. Thanks a lot,” she wrote.

Can’t wait to miss the first show in front of fans again. I blame YOU for this. Thanks a lot pic.twitter.com/ETOhRyeYkj — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 16, 2021

Bayley Has Come a Long Way Since Her Hugger Days

Bayley has been a mainstay in WWE ever since her time in NXT. Her character and in-ring abilities have evolved over the years and she is not one of the more interesting heels on the roster. While the character she is building doesn’t always appear to be fully understood by the creative minds driving it, she has great potential is allowed to explore it fully.

This injury will be a blow, and nine months is a long time to miss. Hopefully, though she will be back on programming before then, in a non-competitive role. It would suit her heel persona, allowing her time to build on it during her time out of the ring.

One thing is for sure, Bayley will be back. She will be eager to get her hands on WWE gold once more.