Big E Feels His Money in the Bank Victory Was a New Day Victory

Last year’s WWE Draft may have separated the New Day, but it did not defeat them. Far from it. Many, including Big E, feel the brand split just means their group gets even more exposure than it did before.

“Even though we’re on different shows, I still feel like the caveman that’s gone out and grabbed fresh meat and berries and brought it back to the cave so that my family can eat,” Big E said speaking to Bleacher Report.

Big E was largely referring to his recent Money in the Bank victory. However, in his mind, the same would apply even if he were to lift the WWE Championship. In fact, while chatting, Big E reflected that his victory wasn’t his, but rather, the groups.

“That may have been one of the greatest nights of my career,” Big E said about becoming Mr Money in the Bank. “I almost don’t want to say it because I have so much reverence for Kofi and Woods and what we’ve done together. It almost feels like saying that diminishes that, but to me, but it’s still a New Day accomplishment. I don’t think I would’ve gotten here without those guys and how much I was able to grow as a performer because of that run.”

Being in the New Day Changed Big E’s Career Forever

When they first debuted, the New Day sank almost as fast as the League of Nations faction. However, something changed. Something clicked. It was an organic growth that nobody could have stopped. Not even the big man of the group. In creating the New Day, the lives of Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were changed forever.

Even if the stable does disband, and change their personas, the legacy of the New Day will live on. From their incredible battles against The Uso’s, to their trombone-playing, pancake-flinging antics, they are a faction that changed the landscape.

“That’s still my perspective. I don’t just do this for me. Everything I do adds to our legacy as a trio.” Big E said, confirming his earlier statements about the New Day still having a lot they want to accomplish.