Big E Unsure WWE Locker Room Would Welcome Conor McGregor

Mr. Money in the Bank, Big E, has weighed in on the possibility of Conor McGregor appearing for WWE.

The Notorious One has been subject to rumours of a switch from the octagon to the squared circle. There have always been strong ties between WWE and UFC, with several fighters over the years making a similar move.

However, Big E was cautious when discussing the welcome Conor McGregor would get should he make the change. During an interview with ViBe and Wrestling, Big E says he’d welcome McGregor to WWE, but isn’t sure everybody would have the same minset.

“So yeah, I would never have a problem with that,” he began. “Not everyone would welcome him or feel the same but he’s extremely entertaining. And I think if he did come to WWE, I think he would get a lot of attention. I think he would be worth the investment I’m sure for a lot of people so yeah, I would not have a problem with it.”

Big E on McGregor’s Baggage

Big E is a well-known fan of MMA, and he often shares news and stories relating to the UFC. However, even he has some doubts about the impact Conor McGregor would have on the WWE locker room. There is a fine balance that he feels the Notorious One might upset.

“For me, I guess the only stuff that bothers me, and it’s not my position to really judge him, but it’s the legal stuff you know what I mean?” Big E continued. “I take some pride in when I look around our locker room, and I’m not saying things are perfect, but I want to be in a locker room with people who are good people who obey the law, you know what I mean? Who aren’t getting in trouble and that’s the only thing.”

You don’t get a nickname like the Notorious One without being a bit of a rebel, and much has been publicized about Conor’s wild side. However, it would seem that Big E at least, could see being Conor McGregor as being the best for business.