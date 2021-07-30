Braun Strowman Reveals 15% Paralysis In His Left Leg

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) recently revealed on Instagram that he has 15% paralysis in his left leg.

“Awe my big dear lifting days are a lil behind me since my back injury in 2015. My left leg is around 15% paralyzed,” he wrote.

Strowman’s First Post-WWE Booking Revealed

Strowman’s first booking since being released by WWE has also been announced. According to a report on Lucha Libre Online, Strowman will be taking part in an event in Qatar on February 26th. The QPW Super Slam 3 event has numerous top names in the industry booked already. Also set to appear include Bret Hart, Sting, Eric Bischoff, Booker T, Jon Moxley, and the reunion of former Nation of Domination members Mark Henry, Ron Simmons, and the Godfather.

There have also been reports that WWE is interested in bringing back Strowman. In last week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote that WWE had interest in bringing him back following the rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan heading to AEW.

Strowman had an 8-year run with WWE after signing in 2013. He is a 1x Universal Champion, 1x Intercontinental Champion, 2x tag team champion (1x with Seth Rollins, 1x with Nicholas). Strowman won the Money in the Bank in 2018, The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia that same year, and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2019.