Bray Wyatt Reaches Out to the WWE Universe “I Miss You Guys”

The RAW after Wrestlemania was the last time anybody saw Bray Wyatt on WWE television. Missing since then, little has been said about him or the Fiend. The reasons for his absence have been documented and are not due to any problems or squabbles behind the scenes.

However, it has left the WWE universe wondering when we will see Bray Wyatt back on your screens. Whatever character he plays, his pull with the fans has always been nothing short of spectacular.

So much so that a fan recently took to Twitter to express how much they miss Bray. Little did they know, but the superstar would answer, proclaiming he missed the WWE universe just as much as they missed him.

I miss you guys too. Believe me — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 15, 2021

There is no word when Bray Wyatt is set to return, however, his image has been used recently for some upcoming live events.

Would We See Bray Wyatt Return at Money in the Bank?

WWE have a long history of springing surprise returns in the main event of PPV matches. With both the WWE and Universal Championships being defended at Money in the Bank this Sunday, there is every chance that we will see Bray Wyatt make a sudden return.

Bray is a former WWE champion, and will surely want to get himself back into the title hunt. Interfering in a title match would be a great way to start a feud with whoever emerges victorious.

That is, of course, pure speculation. However, with Bray Watt being advertised for RAW on August 9th, you have to expect WWE to at least have some video packages ready to go. These could make a wonderful little distraction to change the tide of a title fight.

There is also the unanswered story of Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, who is competing in the MITB ladder match. The more you look at it, the more plausible angles you can find for the fiend to return this Sunday.