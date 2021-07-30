Cain Velasquez Planning To Make Pro Wrestling Return This Year

Cain Velasquez has plans to make a pro wrestling return this year for the AAA promotion.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion announced the news during an appearance on In This Corner with Cyrus Fees. Before the announcement, he talked about how he wanted to develop himself further as a wrestler.

“Actually, I’m doing a show in December for AAA,” he said. “So for me, I love AAA and I’m going to keep doing that right now. I love WWE as well, but I have to first develop myself in that way in order for me to go out there.”

Velasquez started wrestling back in 2019 as he worked two matches for AAA including a trios match teaming with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown in a winning effort against El Texano Jr., Taurus, and Killer Kross (best known as NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

The former UFC star then signed a contract with WWE in 2019. Velasquez lost his debut match under the WWE banner when he faced WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

He most recently worked a tag team match in Mexico at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico for a house show back in November 2019.

Velasquez successfully had his knee scoped in February 2020, but was released from WWE in April of 2020 due to cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.