Chris Jericho Says That Conor McGregor is “Done, and he knows it”

AEW star and former WWE/WCW legend Chris Jericho recently appeared on the Keepin It 100 with Konnan podcast. ‘Le Champion’ and leader of The Inner Circle discussed a number of topics during the show, including last weekend’s UFC 264 event that saw Conor McGregor lose to Dustin Poirier.

McGregor lost the fight due to doctor stoppage, with the Irish fighter’s ankle breaking towards the end of the first round, thus meaning he could not continue. Although Jericho doesn’t appear to be working an angle, he said that McGregor is ‘done’ in the sport of MMA.

“Conor’s done and I think everyone knows it,” Chris Jericho began on Konnan’s podcast. “I think he knows it. I think the best thing that could’ve happened is that he snapped his ankle, because he would’ve lost in the second round.”

Chris Jericho Talks Conor McGregor

“Herb Dean almost called it at the end of the first, but he was letting it go because it was towards the end and it’s a championship, million dollar fight” the former Y2J continued. “Not a championship but it was a million dollar fight. Those elbows in the corner man, once you get a guy down like that he’s finished.”

“So I think it was actually a stroke of fate that’s going to end up making them all more money that Conor broke his ankle” Jericho added. “Because he would’ve been done in about another two minutes anyway.”

“The only thing I would say for Dustin, if he’s going to take a number four, which I would say ‘go f**k yourself, I’m not doing it.’ I’d say ‘okay, you want number four? I want a 50-50 purse split with Conor.’ See what happens” Jericho would then conclude.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor have a run in pro wrestling? If so, would you rather he be in WWE or AEW? Let us know in the comments