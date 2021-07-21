CM Punk Reportedly In Talks For In-Ring Return

CM Punk hasn’t officially wrestled a match since taking part in the 2014 Royal Rumble but it’s possible he could be making a return to the ring. According to a report from Fightful, the 42-year-old has been involved in ongoing talks regarding a return.

While the report would suggest that there are multiple parties interested, it notes that AEW is the most likely spot for Punk to land.

This is not the first time that Punk has been linked to AEW. Last summer, both Cody Rhodes and Konnan spoke about previous negotiations between AEW and Punk.

During a conversation with Talk Sport last summer, Cody Rhodes commented on previous negotiations AEW has had with Punk.

“As far as the CM Punk negotiations go, everyone heard the famous ‘he got a text from us’. Yeah, of course, there were negotiations and he did ask for a great amount of money and Punk is worth a great deal of money,” Cody said during the interview.

“I don’t think they ever got too serious,” Cody said. “Doesn’t mean they won’t one day, but they never got entirely too serious. I think there is a good relationship there. I think I have a good relationship with Phil, I believe Tony does too and I’m not sure really when it comes to him, it’s not so much about the money. It’s about are you interested in doing this?”

While CM Punk is 42, it's worth noting he's three years younger than the current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and two years younger than AJ Styles and John Cena.



Even with seven years off, hard to imagine he wouldn't make a serious impact, despite while some claim. #AEW — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) July 21, 2021

Konnan Says CM Punk Was Asking For Too Much Money

Also last summer, Konnan revealed on his podcast that he heard CM Punk was asking for too much money from AEW.

“I do remember when I was negotiating with AEW and they were telling me about him, they were telling me that he was asking for like (an) astronomical amount of money,” Konnan said on the show. “They really wanted to work with him but…”

“I’m sure if they wanted to do something with him and Jericho or him and Cody, I’m sure they could,” Konnan continued. “Like I said, from what they told me, he was just asking for way too much. And this is a company that is willing to spend, so who knows what he was asking for?”