Cody Rhodes Announces AEW Community Outreach Initiative

With AEW now back out on the road, Cody Rhodes has announced a new community outreach initiative. Rhodes stated that the goal of the new department is to make a positive contribution to every city AEW visits.

“Very privileged to announce w/the blessing of Tony Khan our new Community Outreach team & department! We have a mission to do something positive in EVERY community we visit,” Rhodes Tweeted.

AEW Charitable Initiatives

AEW has run several charitable initiatives since its inception in 2019. Proceeds from first “Fight for the Fallen” event benefitted victims of gun violence in the Jacksonville, Florida area. Last year’s “Fight for the Fallen” benefited COVID-19 relief efforts.

AEW also has a partnership with Kulture City to make their events sensory inclusive.

“Priding itself on being for everyone, AEW partnered with KultureCity to make all their events Sensory Inclusive™ Certified so that all fans might be able to attend and be included,” Kulture City’s website reads regarding the partnership.

Fight for the Fallen 2021

