NJPW Champion Robbie Eagles Interested In Facing Daniel Bryan

Amidst the various rumors about the future of Daniel Bryan, a current NJPW champion Robbie Eagles has expressed interest in facing the former world champion.

The IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion recently made a tweet. In the tweet as seen below, he expressed interest in facing the former WWE star, claiming that facing Bryan is a dream match for him:

For those who don’t know, Bryan’s contract with WWE expired in May. It was initially believed that he will re-sign with the company, but things have changed since then.

Latest reports suggest that the former champion has agreed to a contract with AEW. It’s said that he wants to compete for NJPW. AEW’s partnership with the Japanese promotion was the deciding factor in his decision.

Robbie Eagles has been with NJPW since 2018. The company has slowly been building him as a star in recent times. He has been feuding with people such as the former IWGP heavyweight champion Will Ospreay and more.

He won his first title in the company during the Wrestle Grand Slam event last week. Eagles defeated El Desperado to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship.

There is no word yet on if this tweet is part of any plans for Bryan. It will be interesting to see if it comes into play somewhere down the line and if we see a match between these two in future.