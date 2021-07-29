David Crockett to Reunite With Tony Schiavone on AEW Commentary

In professional wrestling, teams and allegiances come and go. They form and they fall apart. It’s the nature of storytelling. However, some relationships run deep and to the bone. Last night on Dynamite one such deep running reunion was seen. Wrestling legend David Crockett was spotted in the AEW Dynamite crowd, and it was shortly thereafter confirmed that he will be joining the AEW commentary team as a guest next week.

David Crockett will guest host AEW Dark Elevation alongside Tony Schiavone. This will be a commentary reunion some thirty plus years in the making. Schiavone and Crockett were the voices of World Championship Wrestling while it was part of Jim Crockett Promotions.

The pair worked as a team from 1985 through to 1988. Following the acquisition of WCW by Turner media in 1988 David Crockett left the commentary booth. While he remained involved in wrestling serving as a WCW Producer.

David Crockett Making a Historic Wrestling Return

David Crockett left wrestling when WCW closed its doors, having remained in a producer role the entire time. His appearance in the commentary booth for AEW Dark Elevation will be his first real commentary appearance since 1988.

It is one of those quiet wrestling stories that will be an undeniably emotional experience for the men in the commentary booth. After Fight for the Fallen AEW tweeted out a picture of Crockett, Schiavone and Jim Ross.

Legendary voice of Jim Crockett Promotions and the Superstation @TBSNetwork David Crockett reunited with his former partners @tonyschiavone24 & @JRsBBQ in Charlotte before #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen @TheBOplex TONIGHT – watch Dynamite at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/IBUGaThDk6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2021

The trio worked together briefly in 1988 just prior to the Turner acquisition. The emotion of the night will surely be heightened when considering that David Crockett’s brother Jim Crockett Jr passed away earlier this year.

It is most likely that the return of David Crockett to the commentary booth is just a one-time affair, however, for wrestling fans, that doesn’t matter. There is an undeniable lineage that can be traced from AEW back to this commentary duo. One that deserves to be honored and celebrated.