Dr Britt Baker Posts Backstage Photo With Paige VanZant at BKFC

AEW Women’s Champion Dr Britt Baker D.M.D went to watch the Paige VanZant vs Rachael Ostovich Bare Knuckle Boxing fight this weekend in Tampa, Florida.

This contest was VanZant’s second fight with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC), and she lost to Rachael Ostovich after 5 rounds via unanimous decision. VanZant has now moved to 0-2 in her bare-knuckle fighting career.

The AEW Women’s Champion tweeted that she was backstage with the fighter before she took to the ring to face Ostovich. Baker also revealed that she had sustained a broken wrist.

Dr Britt Baker on Paige VanZant

“With Paige VanZant…And oh yeah, I retained the title on Wednesday night at AEW Dynamite with a broken wrist. Not taking any time off either. #AndStill.”

With @paigevanzant …And oh yeah, I retained the title on Wednesday night at #aewdynamite with a broken wrist. Not taking any time off either. #AndStill pic.twitter.com/YQVC37Woie — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) July 24, 2021

F4Wonline.com first reported that Baker sustained the injury during her match on AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Part 2 this past Wednesday. Britt Baker retained her AEW Championship against Nyla Rose after making the challenger tap out in the Lockjaw.

Paige VanZant has said in the past that pro wrestling is an avenue she is considering. With the former UFC fighter now 0-2 in bare-knuckle, she may look at AEW or WWE as her next career move.

VanZant has apparently spoken to WWE in the past, so the chance for a move to the squared circle isn’t out of the question for the former MMA fighter.