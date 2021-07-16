Dr Britt Baker Talks the Trial and Error Success of AEW’s Women’s Division

Current AEW Women’s Champion Dr Britt Baker has spoken to Daily Star Online about the evolution of the women’s division in AEW. The current champion has been with AEW since the very beginning and has grown and evolved as a performer each and every week ever since.

Talking candidly about AEW and its first three years, Dr Britt Baker openly admits that the AEW women’s roster were inexperienced when it comes to working live television.

“I came in and was pushed as one of the top girls [but] I’d never wrestled a match on live TV, I had no idea what a hard cam was and had never cut a live promo.” Dr Britt Baker said, speaking humbly, leaving her character at the door. “Now I humbly dub myself one of the faces of the whole company, and that has been a very challenging yet rewarding growth process.”

Dr Britt Baker Admits the NXT Women’s Division is Impressive

During the interview, talk turned towards WWE, specifically NXT. The black and gold brand was AEW’s biggest rival. Branded the Wednesday Night Wars, Dr Britt Baker stood at the forefront of the women’s division.

Baker was eager to point out that she has no hard feelings towards her competitors and is very close with many of them. “I love the NXT women’s division and am friends with so many of those girls.”

However, Dr Britt Baker was also keen to point out that WWE stars have an entire training complex to rely on. While the women of AEW did that in the ring before a live audience week in and week out. Honing their craft thanks to trial and error and the unwavering support of Tony Khan.

“But they have a Performance Center. My Performance Center was AEW Dynamite, live on Wednesday nights. I was learning as we go… you train in the ring, you cut promos and practice as much as you can, but I don’t have a wrestling ring in my back yard, a television set-up or a hard cam to pan to. So, a lot of what you see on tv was just trial and error because, again, we don’t have that Performance Center.”

During her time in AEW, Dr Britt Baker has defined herself as the ultimate professional. Earning fans respect the hard way, the organic way. By busting her butt each week, refining her promos and competing in matches. From squash matches to her record-setting unsanctioned match against Thunder Rosa.

With gold now around her waist, Dr Britt Baker is eager to lead the charge. Repaying Tony Khan for the faith he instilled in everyone on the AEW women’s roster.