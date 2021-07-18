Drew McIntyre Recalls Getting Knocked Unconscious During Money In The Bank

Drew McIntyre recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump alongside people such as X-Pac and Liv Morgan. He talked about things like his new discovery show and the upcoming Money In The Bank match.

During the interview, The Scottish Warrior discussed his painful experiences as previous Money In The Bank matches. He recalled how he got a ladder thrown at him in his very first contract match at WrestleMania 26.

McIntyre then remembered another painful spot from the Money In The Bank match of the following year. He revealed that he got knocked unconscious:

“My next MITB match, Kofi [Kingston] jumped off the ladder doing his boom drop through a table and knocked me unconscious. I remember waking up and literally think why are there so many people in my bedroom.

[Then, I was like] wait, I’m in a ladder match. I’ve got some good experiences in MITB [matches],” said Drew McIntyre, “And I have a good feeling about this one, considering that I absolutely have to win.”

Apart from this, the former champion got advice for the ladder match from X-Pac and discussed his strategy for the match at the PPV this Sunday.

Drew McIntyre will step inside the ring with 7 other superstars for the Money In The Bank. You can check out the updated card for the PPV here.