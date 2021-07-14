EJ Nduka On Why He Signed With MLW, Battle Riot III & More

Major League Wrestling returned to live wrestling Saturday night for their Battle Riot III from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

I was on-hand at the Battle Riot as a correspondent for SEScoops and I spoke with a few MLW wrestlers. One being MLW’s newest signee, EJ “The Judge” Nduka.

When I asked why he chose to sign with MLW after becoming a free agent, Nduka answered that he likes what MLW does and feels like he’s a great fit to the company.

“MLW has been the most transparent and authentic. I love what they’re doing. I love what they continue to do and I just feel like I’m a great fit here,” said Nduka.

The discussion then moved onto me asking “The Judge” what his strategy was for the Battle Riot. “To shock the world,” Nduka stated.



Other topics discussed include the famous 2300 Arena, who he would like to wrestle with in MLW, and more.

You can watch MLW’s Battle Riot III for free on July 24th with beIN SPORTS at 10 p.m. EST.

Watch my full interview with EJ “The Judge” Nduka here: