EX WWE Superstar CJ Perry Joins “The Surreal Life” Reboot

CJ Perry, aka Lana, will join the new “The Surreal Life” reboot.

Deadline’s Peter White reports that VH1 will bring back the reality tv series “The Surreal Life” this fall. The article also reports that Perry will join other celebrities like Dennis Rodman, Tamar Braxton, and Stormy Daniels.

“The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group, in a statement to Deadline. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

Perry’s Release From WWE

The WWE released Perry from her contract last month. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and Jeremy Lambert were the first to report the news, which WWE later confirmed. Ryan Satin reported that Perry signed a five-year deal with WWE in November 2019. However, WWE decided to let her go regardless. Perry’s career with WWE lasted eight years.

Perry’s last match was a tag team loss with Naomi to Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose on May 31st, Monday Night Raw. As of now, “The Surreal Life” will be Perry’s first TV appearance since her release.

Seventh Season of “The Surreal Life”

The upcoming reboot is the seventh season of “The Surreal Life.” The first season was in 2003 and lasted until 2006. The series revolves around celebrities living together in a mansion for a period of time while being filmed. It is unclear where the new season will occur or if the show will be in a different format.

“The Surreal Life” History with Wrestlers

Perry will be the fourth wrestler to appear in the reality series. “The Surreal Life” has seen former WWE wrestlers like Chyna, Sean Waltman, and Maven. Both Chyna and Waltman were in season 4, and Maven appeared in season 6.

Perry’s History on Reality TV shows

Perry is not unfamiliar with reality tv series. She appeared in four seasons of WWE’s reality tv series “Total Divas.” Perry has also been active in her acting career. She was featured in a movie released to Video on Demand this year with Bruce Willis called “Cosmic Sin.”