Exclusive: PROGRESS Stars Charlie Sterling and Nick Riley Want Matches with ROH, AEW and NXT Superstars

We were able to speak to PROGRESS stars Charlie Sterling and Nick Riley, the Smokin’ Aces, ahead of their PROGRESS Chapter 116 matches on Peacock, WWE Network and demandPROGRESS this weekend.

Charlie Sterling will be facing Cara Noir for the PROGRESS World Championship and Nick will be facing one half of the PROGRESS Tag Team Champions, Kid Lykos II.

The duo discussed how they are feeling ahead of the bouts, and also who they see on the independent scenes, and beyond, that they want to get in the ring with on a PROGRESS card.

SEScoops: Charlie Sterling, how do you feel heading into the biggest match of your career thus far?

CHARLIE: I expect Cara to be a bit worried. One thing we’ve learned is that he can’t put anyone away in less than 10 minutes. If I can get him before then? I’m absolutely taking the gold home with me, but he’s an absolute stamina machine and can go for 20-30 minutes, so I really need to get in there and take him out early.

SEScoops: And Nick, how are you preparing for Kid Lykos II?

NICK: Kid Lykos is sneaky, dangerous and has never met a rule he hasn’t broken, the same goes for Kid Lykos II. I want to make sure that when Charlie comes back with the PROGRESS World Championship that the team is in a position to go for the tag belts. A win against Lykos II could push us in that direction. As a team we thrive, a well-oiled machine, Shearer and Sheringham…well I’m Jack Grealish and Charlie is…erm…McGinn?

SEScoops: In terms of your influences in wrestling, who would you say is most important to you from a tag and singles perspective?

CHARLIE: As a singles competitor, in fact even as a tag team member, Bret Hart is the greatest ever. To me there’s no discussion, best there is, was and ever will be. There’s a lot of Curt Hennig in my style as well, I’ve been told that the way I carry myself in the ring is like Mr Perfect, and I’ll take that compliment any day of the week. In terms of current performers? AJ Styles has done it everywhere and continues to be on top of his game.

NICK: Love Jerry Lynn, his matches with Rob Van Dam from later years ECW were fantastic. Eddie Guerrero is A+, and I have to show my love for Trent Acid as well. Owen Hart is another, I’ve got a bit of that relationship with Charlie, brother to brother, except he loves mentioning that I’m older than him…I’m still the Grealish of this team.

SEScoops: And in terms of tag teams?

CHARLIE: Have to go with FTR, they’re easily one of the best out there.

NICK: Loved The Eliminators, The Steiners, and still love The Young Bucks.

SEScoops: So, as a tandem, are there any teams out there that you want to face in PROGRESS?

CHARLIE: I’ve always wanted to face Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, the Motor City Machine Guns. I’d really like to have some former PROGRESS Tag Team Champions back here so we can show them the new generation is ready to take the company forward. I’ve got history with Zack Gibson, so I’d be more than happy to go to war with Grizzled Young Veterans.

Nick Riley and Charlie Sterling of PROGRESS

NICK: Dangerous Tekkers are a sound team, I’d like to face them. I’m with Charlie in that I want some of the ‘old’ guard to face, like Santana & Ortiz, they’ve had some belters in PROGRESS, and Jonathan Gresham with Chris Brookes. Bring them all in.

SEScoops: And in terms of continuing as singles competitors in PROGRESS?

CHARLIE: I would give my right arm to face PAC, preferably after I’ve wrestled him. Jay Lethal as well, I have huge respect for him and his ability.

NICK: Davey Richards, Bandido and Sami Callihan. If I can face Callihan first and nick his bat for the other two that would be handy.

SEScoops: Do you have any parting words before Chapter 116 this Saturday?

NICK: Charlie, beat the black swan, bring that belt home.

CHARLIE: Oh, it’s coming home.

NICK: I’m still Grealish.

SEScoops: Thanks for your time lads