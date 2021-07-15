Impact, NWA, & ROH All Tease “Forbidden Door” Talent Exchanges

Several wrestling companies are now walking through wrestling’s “Forbidden Door.” The term used recently to describe talent exchanges between promotions was coined shortly after “Winter is Coming” in December. Kenny Omega won the AEW World Championship and Don Callis promptly announced he would be taking the title with him to Impact’s weekly show.

Promotions such as Impact, the NWA, and Ring of Honor have all been teasing new forbidden door type exchanges online.

AEW’s FTR and The NWA

As for the NWA and AEW’s “forbidden door” relationship, the NWA recently took part in a Twitter exchange with FTR.

And you're part of a great tag team.



We have those championships.



Our boss knows your boss…



Hm. ? https://t.co/0Q4ChZ1ylN — NWA (@nwa) July 14, 2021

The NWA also responded to a fan who brought up the Crockett Cup.

Oh yeah! We do have that thing don't we? — NWA (@nwa) July 14, 2021

Everyone Wants To Wrestle Deonna Purrazzo, Deonna Purrazzo Wants To Wrestle Everyone

Ring of Honor doesn’t appear to be out of this game either. Purrazzo appears to be teasing possibly wrestling in the NWA and Ring of Honor.

Oh hello, @nwa & @IanRiccaboni,



Let me RETAIN my Knockouts Champion on Saturday at @IMPACTWRESTLING #Slammiversary first.



After that, The Age of The #Virtuosa will continue to grow… ? https://t.co/hHnXslwAwk — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) July 14, 2021

Me either…. than I want a shot at them…. #redemption GIVE ME ALL THE GOLD @ScottDAmore @MariaLKanellis https://t.co/ySoquuTFEA — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) July 14, 2021

Good luck, @DeonnaPurrazzo! Open challenges to mystery opponents are a bold move! https://t.co/M7igEE2q89 — NWA (@nwa) July 14, 2021

If Purrazzo didn’t have enough on her plate, the AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker appears motivated to face her as well. Scott D’Amore recently mentioned on Vickie Guerrero’s podcast that Baker cornered him regarding a match with the Knockouts Champ.

“I got cornered by Britt Baker down in Jacksonville a few weeks ago and she’s like, ‘When do I get Deonna?’ I said, ‘Hey, Britt oh, come on. We’ve always said we have an open-door policy and we’re open to doing it,’” D’Amore said on the show.

Impact, the NWA, and Kylie Rae

According to a report from Fightful, Pat Kenney was a key person in the deal that allowed Kylie Rae out of her Impact contract in order to sign with the NWA. The former Simon Diamond was employed by TNA/Impact from 2003 to 2017 and keeps a good relationship with Scott D’Amore. Additionally, Impact is said to be planning further talent-hopping relationships with other promotions in the future.

ROH, NWA, and Impact All Tweeting At Each Other

ROH‘s Ian Riccaboni pointed out that upcoming shows in St. Louis (NWA), Baltimore (ROH), and Nashville (Impact) can fit tidily into one road trip.

… They're all on the way to one another!



I'm just announcer but I'll tag @MariaLKanellis to make sure she sees these ideas! https://t.co/tgmuASOvvY pic.twitter.com/mugZC74c5r — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) July 14, 2021

He continued to say that Jacksonville (AEW) would be another potential stop on the tour but that some cities do appear to be off limits.

We could get real wild and take a group trip to Jackonsville at some point, too, maybe?



I think Orlando might be the only place slightly off limits right now and that's a shame because I have tons of family there! — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) July 14, 2021

We're sure if the crowd got big enough, they'd have have to acknowledge us and let us in :) — NWA (@nwa) July 14, 2021

Chelsea Green recently debuted for Ring of Honor. She has a history already with Impact and has made no secret of wanting on the NWA Empowerrr show.