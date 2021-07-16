Impact Results (7/15): Slammiversary Go-Home Show

Impact Wrestling on 7/15 was the go-home show for the Slammiversary PPV this weekend.

Impact Wrestling 7/15 Quick Results:

Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering defeated Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb Havok defeated Tasha Steelz Steve Maclin defeated Kal Herro Josh Alexander, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel & Petey Williams defeated Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju & Shera Moose defeated Hernandez Joe Doering w/ Violent By Design defeated Willie Mack w/ Rich Swann, Fallah Bahh w/ TJP & Doc Gallows w/ Karl Anderson

Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering Pick Up Measure Of Revenge On Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb

The team of Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering appear to be back on the same page. Last week on Impact, Tennille Dashwood attacked Jazz on the “All About Me” show. This led to the former knockouts tag team champions challenging her and her personal photographer to a match this week.

Ellering and Grace didn’t show any signs of the dissension that had previously broken up their team and got the victory after a double team assisted slam on Kaleb.

Havok Defeats Tasha Steelz Before Slammiversary

At Slammiversary on Saturday, Havok and Rosemary will challenge Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts tag titles. Ahead of the title clash on PPV, Havok picked up a win over Steelz this week, finishing her off with a tombstone pilediver.

Later in the show, Rosemary spoke with James Mitchell about making Havok a full-fledged member of Decay before Slammiversary.

Susan Has Known All Along?

Was it Su Yung all along? Kimber Lee had previously sought out Father James Mitchell to assist in bringing Su Yung back out of Susan. This week, Kimber ran into Susan in the back and the frequently disgruntled woman revealed that she’s known about Su Yung all along. Susan then grabbed Kimber by the hair and tossed her into a room when the segment ended.

Steve Maclin Picks Up Another Win

Steve Maclin picked up another win in squash match style this week. He then cut a promo about “being done waiting” after.

Chris Bey Is Back To Not Having Picked A Side

For weeks, Chris Bey has been refusing to choose a side between the babyfaces and heels in the X-Division. He finally sided with the babyfaces last week but that wouldn’t last long. Bey picked up the win this week for the good guys after scoring a roll-up on Shera. After the match, however, Bey made it clear there will be no sides on Saturday at Slammiversary. it will be every man for himself in Ultimate X. Bey demonstrated this by attacked Trey and Alexander with a chair.

Tenille Dashwood Helps Brian Myers In Beatdown of Matt Cardona

Someone Matt Cardona has a history with, Tenille Dashwood, helped Brian Myers attack Matt Cardona this week. Myers and Sam Beale were out to adhere to the stipulation of the match last week and refer to Something as “a professional.” Myers said that Something might be professional but he’s not a star. Things then got physical between the 4 men when Tenille Dashwood appeared and gave a low blow to Cardona.

Following this, Cardona cut a promo in the back on Myers. Scott D’Amore then cut in and announced a match at Slammiversary pitting Myers and Dashwood against Cardona and a mystery female wrestler.

Chris Sabin Saves Hernandez From Moose

Moose defeated Hernandez in singles action this week. After the match, he wrapped Super Mex’s leg in a steel chair but Moose’s Slammiversary opponent Chris Sabin made the save. Sabin then wrapped Moose’s leg in a chair but Moose was able to escape.

Joe Doering and Violent By Design Build Momentum For Slammiversary

In a 4-way match this week, Joe Doering pinned Fallah Bah, giving Violent By Design the edge leading to the tag title match at Slammiversary on Saturday. Eric Young’s faction stood tall to end the show.

Slammiversary Lineup