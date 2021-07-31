Jon Moxley Believes Domino’s Needs To ‘Chill Out’

Jon Moxley recently joined Cincy 3:60 to promote an upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite scheduled for September 8 in his hometown of Cincinnati.

The former AEW champion talked about a number of things during his appearance and commented on their recent controversy with Domino’s.

The pizza chain threatened to pull their ads from AEW programming over a spot on last week’s Dynamite. Talking about it, Mox said that the company needs to child out:

“Domino’s Pizza needs to chill out. They need to chill man.”

“It was a coincidence. You know what? Jump on the bandwagon man. You don’t think Nick Gage can sell some pizzas for you? Come on. You know that the Noid is played out at this point and you’re bringing back the Noid? Come on.”

For those who don’t know, the Fight For The Fallen special of Dynamite featured a No DQ match between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage. A spot in the bout saw Gage busting Jericho open with a pizza cutter.

A Domino’s ad appeared on the screen right after this. Many speculated that the pizza chain may have partnered with AEW for the spot but they released a statement, denying any involvement in it.