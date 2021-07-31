Jon Moxley Challenges The Good Brothers To Face Him & A Mystery Partner

New Japan Pro Wrestling posted to Twitter that they received a message from Jon Moxley regarding NJPW Resurgence. The former IWGP United States Champion has challenged Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows to a tag match on the show. Moxley says he has a mystery partner for the event.

“I just want to send a little message real quick after that match to New Japan Pro Wrestling,” Moxley begins in the video message. “Wherever my travels in this sport take me you can be sure of one damn thing, I will settle scores that need settling whether it takes months, weeks, days, hours, years, I will eventually get you. I will settle the score. I’ve got a little business with these Bullet Club type guys you know and I was just thinking on the 14th I’ve got a buddy of mine I’m meeting in LA for some beers, so why don’t we make it a 2 for 1?”

“Good Brothers, Gallows, Anderson, you meet me at Resurgence in LA and I’ll have a surprise for you,” Moxley continued.

Matches confirmed for the show on August 14thin include Jay White vs David Finlay, and Lance Archer vs Hiroshi Tanahashi.

