Jon Moxley Hints at Possible G1 Climax Participation

For several months now, Jon Moxley has been trying to goad Hiroshi Tanahashi into a fight. His efforts were in vain. Now, just one week after losing the belt, Tanahashi appears on AEW Dynamite and issuing a challenge to the new champion.

Jon Moxley is not known for being a calm or patient man. An act of such disrespect is not going to be taken lightly. Mox has already vented his frustration with NJPW. Claiming they have been reluctant to invite him over to Japan. Saying he has sent stacks of contracts over to the promotion, trying to force through a run and a feud with Tanahashi.

Very few things in wrestling happen without planning, even rejections and moments of flat-out silence. AEW are known for their long-term planning and have shown solid abilities in storytelling. Who knows how long this moment has been in the offing?

One thing that looks as good as certain is that both Jon Moxley and Lance Archer are Japan bound. The question is, what will they do when they get there?

Jon Moxley Needs a Fresh Direction Following Title Loss

It is safe to say that right now, Jon Moxley is out of the AEW title pictures. He lost his feud to Omega and the Elite. Both have moved on to new things. For Mox however, he has nothing right now. After taking some time off following the birth of his daughter, he is ready for a new challenge.

With AEW currently running with major storylines, a run out in Japan could be exactly what the Death Rider needs. With the G1 tournament coming up, it could give him the chance to both rebuild his character, get his feud with Tanahashi, and give the Japanese public another look at Mox up close and personal.

There is no denying Jon Moxley’s popularity in Japan. Moreover, with several big stars already out of G1 contention, it could be a great time for NJPW to honor their part of the forbidden door arrangement and bring some AEW talent to its shores.