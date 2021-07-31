Jon Moxley vs Hiroshi Tanahashi Being ‘Considered’ for AEW All Out PPV

AEW is reportedly looking at a major AEW vs NJPW match for their upcoming All Out PPV event on September 5th. Hiroshi Tanahashi made an appearance in a pre-taped segment on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and according to Dave Meltzer, Moxley will be facing the Japanese legend at the PPV in Chicago.

“What I do know is that fairly recently, at 4am, Jon Moxley had a discussion” Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio. “I don’t know the night, I think it was the night of the taping – with Tony Khan.”

“He had an idea for a match which I believe is for the September 5 pay-per-view. And Tony Khan liked the idea. I knew it was a top New Japan wrestler, I didn’t know the name of who it was, but I know about the discussion” Meltzer concluded.

Jon Moxley vs Hiroshi Tanahashi

With Jon Moxley calling out Tanahashi on this week’s episode of Dynamite, it appears as though this is the aforementioned match that Meltzer was alluding to.

All of the recent excitement surrounding CM Punk and Bryan Danielson signing with AEW means that this news has been lost somewhat in the shuffle, but it is arguably the biggest match in the ‘Forbidden Door’ angle thus far.

