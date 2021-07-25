Jordynne Grace Breaks Records At National Powerlifting Championships

Jordynne Grace is a very strong woman. She proved that again this weekend at the World National Powerlifting Federation championships. Grace broke several state and national records during her performance.

Grace’s tag-team partner, Rachael Ellering, provided Grace’s cheering section. She also live Tweeted from the event. She did so while wearing an Aja Kong t-shirt as well.

Let me also express my love and appreciation for these two women. @RachaelEllering and her mom woke up at 4AM to drive 5 hours to my competition today. I have no words for how much love I have for her.



I’ve never experienced a friendship like this before. You’re the best. ?? pic.twitter.com/6kY6Q6X4qC — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) July 24, 2021

Today’s the day! @JordynneGrace has her powerlifting meet today and I am AMPED!



Woke up at 4:30am to road trip with my mom to be her cheering section! She’s going to kill it, you guys!



I might cry I’m so proud of her! ??? — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) July 24, 2021

Ellering had some fun pretending one of the judges was Arn Anderson:

Arn Anderson is somehow also a powerlifting judge pic.twitter.com/LDXbvCz6hR — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) July 24, 2021

When I say she CRUSHED this ?? pic.twitter.com/lZWmblyGMT — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) July 24, 2021

SHE SET A STATE RECORD WITH HER 3RD SQUAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) July 24, 2021

It was also a NATIONAL RECORD!!!!! ??? — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) July 24, 2021

On to the bench press! Her opener was 200 lbs and it was CAKE! She’s unreal, you guys! pic.twitter.com/lkBU1v0nDW — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) July 24, 2021

I am crying ?



Her second bench press set a state and national record!!!!!!!!! 210 lbs and she barely had to work for it. She is INCREDIBLE!!!!



Keep in mind, these have a 2 second pause on the chest so it isn’t easy! — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) July 24, 2021

HOW IS SHE REAL?!?!



Her first deadlift broke a state record and I broke a blood vessel in my hand clapping so hard. We are both living our best lives!



THATS MY PARTNER

THATS MY FRIEND pic.twitter.com/YoJ1l79qG2 — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) July 24, 2021

SHE DID IT!!!



So proud of you @JordynneGrace! You’ve worked so hard for this

?? pic.twitter.com/S7hycqmBhs — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) July 24, 2021

She had to get a photo with the judge who looked like Arn Anderson as well:

You already know we had to get a photo with head judge and @TheArnShow’s long lost brother ?? pic.twitter.com/DUiCzB5zZf — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) July 25, 2021

Grace Tweeted out the following after the event:

Made weight. ?

Broke all three state AND national records for all three lifts. ?

1st place AND best overall lifter. ?



Thank you so much for all the support. I love you all so much.

This is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/Xmjk99UUDy — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) July 24, 2021

The real reason I’m so strong ??? pic.twitter.com/6MRR3dci47 — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) July 25, 2021

Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering In Impact Wrestling

While Grace and Ellering’s friendship was strong this weekend, it’s still not clear where they stand as a team in Impact. After winning and then losing the titles to Fire N Flava, it seemed as though they were done as a team. Two weeks ago they reunited to defeat Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K, however, after Dashwood attacked Jazz in the back.

In addition to being a former Knockouts Tag Team Champion, Grace is a 1x former Knockouts Champion as well. She held the title from January 18th, 2020 until dropping it to Deonna Purrazzo at last year’s Slammiversary PPV.