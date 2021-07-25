Jordynne Grace Breaks Records At National Powerlifting Championships

Jordynne Grace is a very strong woman. She proved that again this weekend at the World National Powerlifting Federation championships. Grace broke several state and national records during her performance.
Grace’s tag-team partner, Rachael Ellering, provided Grace’s cheering section. She also live Tweeted from the event. She did so while wearing an Aja Kong t-shirt as well.
Ellering had some fun pretending one of the judges was Arn Anderson:
She had to get a photo with the judge who looked like Arn Anderson as well:
Jordynne Grace Comments On Her Performance
Grace Tweeted out the following after the event:
Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering In Impact Wrestling
While Grace and Ellering’s friendship was strong this weekend, it’s still not clear where they stand as a team in Impact. After winning and then losing the titles to Fire N Flava, it seemed as though they were done as a team. Two weeks ago they reunited to defeat Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K, however, after Dashwood attacked Jazz in the back.
In addition to being a former Knockouts Tag Team Champion, Grace is a 1x former Knockouts Champion as well. She held the title from January 18th, 2020 until dropping it to Deonna Purrazzo at last year’s Slammiversary PPV.