Juventud Guerrera Comments On AEW Debut Next Week

Maxwell Jacob Friedman announced that Chris Jericho‘s rival from WCW, Juventud Guerrera, will be the “3rd Labor of Jericho” next week. Juvi took to Twitter to comment on his match next week.

#Thankyou my Fans my family my fiends this is for you !!! ??? I say it before i dedícate this match to #EddyGuerrero y toda la gente que me ha apoyado siempre !!! pic.twitter.com/tmBv1rHerV — ¨ THE JUICE ¨? is THE MAKER (@JUVENTUDGUERRE2) July 29, 2021

Chris Jericho vs Juventud Guerrera History

In WCW, Jericho and Juventud Guerrera had 22 singles matches against each other, were in 2 tag matches with each other, and were also in 3 battle royals together. Of their 22 singles matches, 11 were on house shows and 11 were on television. Of the 11 televised matches, Jericho holds an 8-3 advantage in the series. Jericho also holds a 9-2 lead in their house show series, giving him a 17-5 edge in their head to head series.

In WCW, Juvi is a 3x former WCW Cruiserweight Champion and once held the tag belts along with Rey Mysterio. Juvi also won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship once. In WWE, Juvi twice won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship as well. Subscribers to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter voted Juvi the Best High Flyer of the year in both 1998 and 1999.