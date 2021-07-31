Karl Anderson – “I’m getting texts from unhappy WWE wrestlers”

AEW, IMPACT and NJPW Strong star Karl Anderson recently took to Twitter to react to comments from Vince McMahon during the recent Q2 investor’s call for WWE.

McMahon slated All Elite Wrestling and said that they are not competition in the way that WCW was competition for them back in the Monday Night Wars era of the late 90s.

“I don’t consider them [AEW] competition in the way that I would consider WCW back in the day,” Vince McMahon claimed during the Q2 earnings call. “Not anywhere near close to that.”

“And I’m not so sure what their investments are as far as their talent is concerned, but perhaps we can give them some more”, McMahon continued, taking somewhat of a pot shot at the former WWE Superstars that AEW has signed recently.

Karl Anderson was none too pleased about the comments from the WWE CEO. The former WWE Superstar in his own right revealed that there are people who still work on the WWE main roster who are ‘unhappy’ in their working environment.

“The amount of unhappy texts I get from people there, well, the whole professional wrestling world is waiting for ya,” Karl Anderson wrote on Twitter. “@IMPACTWRESTLING @AEW @njpw1972 Gonna talk about it on @TalknShop.”

Do you think that AEW could end up becoming competition to WWE at some point? Let us know in the comments.