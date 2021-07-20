Kenny Omega’s Next Challenger Revealed For Impact World Title

Kenny Omega retained the Impact World Championship over Sami Calihan this past weekend at Slammiversary.

The next challenger to Omega Impact title was determined at Monday night’s television tapings from Nashville, TN. (Spoilers)

In the final match of the second set of tapings, Brian Myers won a #1 contender’s battle royal to earn the championship opportunity. This episode of Impact is expected to air Thursday, August 12th on AXS TV.

Kenny Omega vs. Brian Myers will headline Impact Wrestling‘s next special event, Emergence. Impact has not yet confirmed the date(s) for Emergence, which took place over two weeks last year.

In the video below, you can see Don Callis and Kenny Omega backstage after Omega’s title defense from Slammiversary: