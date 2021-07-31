Kurt Angle Explains Why He Turned Down Offers From AEW And Impact Wrestling

Kurt Angle was offered contracts by both AEW and Impact Wrestling after his retirement match in WWE but the Olympic Gold Medallist turned them down. The former world champion recently had an interview with Fightful where he discussed a number of things.

He also explained why he turned down offers from both promotions during the interview. Angle claimed that he wishes he could take the offers. However, he explained that after his long career his body is too banged up to continue wrestling:

“Well, I had had AEW, TNA, they’ve offered, but I can’t do it, I wish I could. My body’s too banged up, I’m 52 years old, just trying to live my life now and try to live it in less pain. And I’m in a lot of pain right now, so I’m suffering from the career that I’ve had, but I don’t regret it.”

Kurt Angle On Deals Offered By AEW And Impact

Kurt Angle also went into the details of the deals he was offered by both the promotions. According to him, AEW offered him a seven-match deal while Impact wrestling wanted him on board for just one match:

“AEW, I think it was like a seven-match deal, TNA I think they were just gonna do one match, but I just felt like my final matches in WWE, I knew that I’d lost a step, I wasn’t the same as I was in my prime, and I didn’t like the person I was, the performer I was.

So if I can’t perform at that level that I was in my prime, I’m not gonna do it anymore. And that’s why I turned down the offers from AEW and TNA.”

Kurt Angle wrestled his retirement match in WWE at WrestleMania 35. He chose Baron Corbin as his opponent for the bout and lost to the lone wolf during the event.