Matt Morris (FKA Aiden English) Joins Commentary Team For NJPW Resurgence

Matt Morris (Matthew Rehwoldt, Drama King Matt, Aiden English) has been announced as joining the broadcast team for the NJPW Resurgence show next month in Los Angeles. The show will be available on the FITE app.

“Morris joins Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov on the call for Resurgence. Could his background also lead to in-ring involvement? Time will tell!” An NJPW report reads.

As Aiden English, Morris joined the commentary team for 205 Live in early 2019. He was part of massive roster cuts WWE made shortly after WrestleMania in 2020.

It has been an eventful week for “Drama King Matt” as well. A vignette announcing his arrival to Impact Wrestling played during the Slammiversary PPV on Saturday. He then took part in the promotion’s television tapings in Nashville on Sunday and Monday.

3 matches have been announced thus far for the NJPW Resurgence show. “Switchblade” Jay White will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against David Finlay. Both White and Finlay took part in the recent Impact television tapings as well. Karl Fredericks will face Alex Coughlin in singles action and Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta will take on TJP, Clark Connors & Ren Narita. The show will emanate from the Torch at L.A. Coliseum on August 14.