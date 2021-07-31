Natalya Undergoes Surgery

Natalya had to undergo surgery to repair an injury she suffered during a match on Raw this past Monday.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion shared the news in a post on Twitter by writing the following:

“Today my surgeon told me that I’m an anomaly,” she wrote. ”It’s been an intense week to say the least. All I asked was to be put back in the fight and FAST. Surgery will fix me, defending our championships will drive me. #UNBREAKABLE.”

WWE also noted in a post on Twitter that more information on Natalya’s injury would come this Monday on Raw.

The injury happened in a bout where Natalya and her tag team partner Taminafaced Eva Marie and Doudrop in a contender’s match. Dewdrop rolled over Natalya at one point, causing injury to Natalya’s leg.

This led to Tamina getting the hot tag and finishing the match quickly as Natalya was checked on by WWE medical staff.

The champions have held the titles since defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the May 14, 2021 edition of SmackDown.