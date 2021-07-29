NJPW’s Super Jr. Tag League Tournament Returns in August

The Super Jr. Tag League tournament will be returning next month.

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced yesterday that the Super Jr. Tag League would run from August 7th to August 17th. The tournament will also be a part of the Summer Struggle events that NJPW is doing at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Rules of the Super Jr. Tag League

People may be unfamiliar with the tournament, so NJPW also explained the rules in a statement.

“Six teams will be part of the round-robin league, with matches running from August 7 to 17. The top point scorers at the end of the league will be the victors, with tiebreakers also at play; if teams are still tied, there will be a playoff match to determine the winners,” said NJPW.

The winners also get a chance to compete for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

Teams Competing in the Super Jr. Tag League

As well as announcing this year’s Super Jr. Tag League, NJPW revealed the teams competing. Included among the competitors are the current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori.

The other teams involved are Roppongi 3k, Suzuki-Gun, Team One or Eight, and Far East Connection. The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles will team with Tiger Mask to compete in the tournament.

Favorites to win the Tournament

While anything can happen, Roppongi 3k could be considered the favorite. The five-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champions have won the tournament in 2018 and 2019. The team will look to win for the third time and become six-time champions. However, every team, including the champions, will look to pull off the upset.