NXT To Air On SyFy Channel Due To Olympic Coverage

WWE NXT on Tuesday nights will temporarily move to the SyFy Network due to the USA Network’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. Television listings for Tuesday, July 27th show Olympic coverage taking place during NXT’s normal time slot. According to a report from PW Insider, NXT that week will move to the SyFy channel.

NXT has been putting on big shows this month, perhaps in anticipation of having to move channels temporarily due to the Olympics. Great American Bash took place last week, Karrion Kross vs Johnny Gargano faced off for the NXT Championship this week and an NXT Women’s Championship match between Raquel Gonzalez and Xia Li has been scheduled for next week.

Additionally, NXT saw Mandy Rose return to the roster this week. She appeared on the entrance ramp during the Sarray and Gigi Dolin match. Rose would later appear in a backstage segment with Franky Monet and the Robert Stone Brand. Cameron Grimes and LA Knight are also currently in an angle where Grimes is Knight’s butler.

The only other match scheduled for next week’s show sees Bobby Fish team with KUSHIDA to take on the Diamond Mine. Fish was defeated by Tyler Rust this week but only after being distracted by Roderick Strong on the outside.