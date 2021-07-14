Potential Spoiler For Future Universal Title Plans

Roman Reigns will face Edge for the Universal Championship this Sunday at Money in the Bank. According to WWE advertising in some markets, Reigns will successfully defend the title and then continue his rivalry with the Mysterios after.

WWE has a supershow coming up on Saturday July 24th, 2021 in Pittsburgh. Local advertising has Reigns defending the Universal title against both Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a handicap match for the show.

This booking was addressed recently in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

“7/24 in Pittsburgh is listing Reigns vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a handicap match with the title at stake which means Reigns has to win and putting the title up in a handicap match is stupid to begin with, as it just makes the babyfaces look like they are losers to start out with,”

Reigns is then expected to move into a program with John Cena for SummerSlam.

Tickets to the show in Pittsburgh have not been selling well. It was reported in the Observer that just 5800 tickets have been sold for a venue that seats 14,000.

AEW is headed to Pittsburgh a few weeks later on August 11th and 13th. The shows will feature the debut episode of Rampage. Pittsburgh native Britt Baker will also make her return to “Britts-burgh” on the shows. Ticket sales to those shows were also addressed recently in the Observer.

“In Pittsburgh on 8/11 and 8/13 for AEW Dynamite and the first Rampage show at the Peterson Events Center, they are at 3,700 and 3,400 respectively. The arena for a pro wrestling taping could hold 8,700.”