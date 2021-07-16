Potential Spoiler On Another Big Return For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Another speculated WWE return has surfaced, this time rumored to happen during Friday’s SmackDown.

A tweet posted by WrestleVotes on Friday hints at the possible return of Finn Balor for Friday’s episode of Smackdown in Houston. The tweet states Friday’s “SmackDown will be #2Sweet & #4Everyone“, referencing Balor.

Balor returned to NXT in October 2019 for a stint, winning the WWE NXT Championship from Adam Cole almost a year later in September 2020. Balor successfully defended the title several times before losing it to the current WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross in April at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Now it appears Balor is back to the main roster as WWE returns to the road during the big push to SummerSlam.

The rumor of Balor’s SmackDown return joins several others during the final weeks leading up to August’s event.

According to a report on Thursday from PWInsider, Becky Lynch is set to make her return from maternity leave this weekend at Money In The Bank.

Also on Thursday, Fightful reported that WWE had plans in place for Goldberg to return to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a title match at SummerSlam. Additionally, Fightful reported on Tuesday that John Cena was to appear on WWE programming over the next two weeks.

All of the reports and rumored returns line up with Stephanie McMahon‘s promise in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated that the company had surprises in store for their return to the road.