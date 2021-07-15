Potential Spoiler On Becky Lynch’s Return To WWE

Becky Lynch has been gone from WWE since the night after Money in the Bank last year. After Asuka won the MITB match, her and Lynch stood in the ring together the following night on RAW. Lynch revealed that the women’s MITB briefcase actually contained her RAW Women’s Championship. She told Asuka that she’s the new champion as Lynch leaves to become a mother.

According to a report from PW Insider, Lynch is scheduled to be at Money in the Bank on Sunday. This does not necessarily mean she’ll appear on camera but WWE is planning on her being there. There is still one open spot left in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match as well.

Lynch was also heavily rumoured to appear at WrestleMania this year as well but it didn’t end up happening. Her return not taking place at Mania this year was later addressed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“Lynch wasn’t used at WrestleMania as first talked about and teased by her because they were waiting for her to sign a new deal, which is now in effect and because they felt it was too early to debut her before she would be back wrestling,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

It had been reported at one point that Lynch was to take part in a “Ding Dong Hello” segment hosted by Bayley on the show.

Lynch had also teased returning before the Royal Rumble.